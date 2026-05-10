Trump, 79, Unloads Avalanche of AI Slop in Truth Social Spiral

President Donald Trump turned his Truth Social feed into an AI slop factory Saturday afternoon, unleashing 16 posts in just 90 minutes.

Nine of the posts appeared to feature obvious AI-generated imagery, including exploding Iranian drones, a sunken Iranian navy, and multiple mockups of a UFC fight on the White House lawn.

One image showed a warship blasting drones out of the sky with laser beams under the caption “Bye Bye, Drones.”

One post featured an image showed of a warship blasting drones out of the sky with laser beams under the caption “Bye Bye, Drones.” Truth Social

Another depicted drones “dropping like butterflies” into the ocean beside actual butterflies.

One post depicted drones “dropping like butterflies” into the ocean beside actual butterflies. Truth Social

In one AI-generated image, the president shared a side-by-side image labeled “159 IRANIAN SHIPS,” contrasting a crowded Iranian naval fleet under Barack Obama and Joe Biden with a second image showing the ships apparently resting at the bottom of the ocean under Trump.

In one AI-generated image, the president shared a side-by-side image labeled “159 IRANIAN SHIPS,” contrasting a crowded Iranian naval fleet under Barack Obama and Joe Biden with a second image showing the ships apparently resting at the bottom of the ocean under Trump. Truth Social

Another post simply declared “Iran’s Navy” above an underwater graveyard of wrecked warships scattered across the seafloor with sunbeams piercing through the water in what looked like a video game loading screen.

One post simply declared “Iran’s Navy” above an underwater graveyard of wrecked warships scattered across the seafloor. Truth Social

And in yet another surreal AI-generated image, Trump appears to show himself watching a massive naval assault from the deck of a warship as explosions erupt across the ocean before him.

Another surreal AI-generated image showed Trump watching a massive naval assault from the deck of a warship. Truth Social

The president also shared a cartoonish AI depiction of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker surrounded by burgers, pizza, fried chicken, nachos, milkshakes, and hot dogs beneath the caption: “JB is too busy to keep Chicago safe!”

Trump posted a pointed rebuke after Pritzker made comments to Politico earlier in the week, accusing Trump of contributing to the normalization of political violence. Truth Social

This post seemed to be a pointed rebuke after Pritzker made comments to Politico earlier in the week, accusing Trump of contributing to the normalization of political violence.

“Our political leaders set the tone in this country and I think that the president of the United States has set a tone where political violence is OK,” Pritzker said.

“He’s advocated it himself,” the longtime Trump critic continued. “It’s a terrible thing.”

Trump also shared two nearly identical AI renderings of a UFC octagon on the White House lawn—one during the day and another at night—promoting the administration’s increasingly surreal “UFC Freedom 250” live event planned for June.

Trump shared two nearly identical AI renderings of a UFC octagon on the White House lawn—one during the day and another at night. Truth Social

The final image in the posting spree appeared to reference Trump’s obsession with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, showing the landmark transformed into a glowing electric-blue strip stretching toward the Washington Monument.

Trump made a surprise visit to inspect the renovations on Thursday, which he reportedly pushed to coat in what he described as “American flag blue.”

The final image of Trump's latest posting spree showed Washington’s Reflecting Pool transformed into a glowing electric-blue strip stretching toward the Washington Monument. Truth Social

The makeover is expected to cost nearly $2 million.

The posting spree came as Trump attended a LIV Golf event, with seven additional posts featuring photos from the tournament. Six appeared to be duplicates or near-duplicates of the same photo.

The posting spree came as Trump attended a LIV Golf event, with seven additional posts featuring photos from the tournament. six were duplicates or near-duplicates of the same photo. Truth Social

Trump has increasingly embraced AI-generated “slop” on Truth Social, frequently reposting crudely rendered political memes, fantasy military scenes, and manipulated images targeting his political opponents.

On Friday, Trump launched another AI-heavy posting blitz before dawn, defending his Iran war while hyping up the White House UFC spectacle.