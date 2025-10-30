Desperate Trump Grabs Credit for Someone Else’s Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists, but President Donald Trump thinks there should be a fourth honoree.

Trump, 79, patted himself on the back on Thursday over the prestigious prize, which was awarded earlier this month to three physicists affiliated with American universities for their discoveries related to quantum mechanics.

The president cited Energy Secretary Chris Wright in a Truth Social post claiming credit for the Nobel Prize.

“Chris Wright: ‘A former Lawrence Berkeley National Lab scientist won the Nobel Prize in physics for work in Quantum physics. Quantum computing, along with AI and Fusion, are the three signature Trump science efforts,” he wrote. “‘Trump 47 racks up his first Nobel Prize!!’”

Trump was likely referring to John Clarke, an 83-year-old British scientist formerly with the Department of Energy’s Berkeley Lab and an emeritus professor at the University of California, Berkeley. He was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics alongside Frenchman Michel Devoret, 72, with Yale University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, as well as American John Martinis, 67, also with UCSB.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists for their work on quantum mechanics. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The post came just a day after the president credited himself with ending a made-up war against the climate change “hoax,” in an apparent bid to keep the flame burning on his long-shot attempt to win a Nobel Peace Prize, which he failed to secure despite aggressive lobbying.

“The President of the United States is so upset about his failed campaign for a Nobel Prize that he’s now trying to claim someone else’s prize as his own. Pathetic,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The President of the United States is so upset about his failed campaign for a Nobel Prize that he's now trying to claim someone else's prize as his own.



Pathetic. https://t.co/KZnFohmxgY — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 30, 2025

It was unclear when Wright made the remark quoted by Trump. When reached for clarification, the White House pointed the Daily Beast to X posts by the Energy Department congratulating this year’s Nobel Prize awardees.

Energy Undersecretary Darío Gil earlier celebrated the award as “well-deserved recognition of this groundbreaking research funded by the Office of Science.”

“The laureates’ outstanding impact on quantum research will continue to shape the field through DOE’s National Quantum Information Sciences Research Centers. We are so proud to support this amazing research,” he said in a statement.

Congratulations to John Clarke (formerly @BerkeleyLab), Michel Devoret, & John M. Martinis for receiving the 2025 Nobel Prize in physics!



Their research on quantum effects, supported by @doescience, will set the stage for next-gen quantum tech. pic.twitter.com/GpRUq4vZl9 — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) October 7, 2025

The Daily Beast has also reached out to Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis for comment.

Clarke earlier expressed alarm at the Trump administration’s mass firings of government scientists and sweeping funding cuts to science and medicine research programs, describing them as “an immensely serious problem” that’s “entirely beyond any understanding of anyone who is a scientist.”

Physicist John Clarke earlier expressed concern at the Trump administration's cuts to research funding and mass firings of government scientists. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images