    Despite Gaffes, Trump Still Tops Poll

    In the first nationwide telephone poll since Trump's tumultuous McCain remarks, the real estate mogul leads all other GOP contenders with 18% support. He is narrowly followed by Jeb Bush who earned 15%. Trump has climbed 6 points higher since a late June poll, even given the backlash to his criticism of McCain's time as a POW. Yet still, 51% of Republican voters polled still see the race as being wide open. And 59% of all registered voters have an unfavorable opinion of him.

