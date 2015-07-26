Despite Gaffes, Trump Still Tops Poll

CHEAT SHEET
In the first nationwide telephone poll since Trump's tumultuous McCain remarks, the real estate mogul leads all other GOP contenders with 18% support. He is narrowly followed by Jeb Bush who earned 15%. Trump has climbed 6 points higher since a late June poll, even given the backlash to his criticism of McCain's time as a POW. Yet still, 51% of Republican voters polled still see the race as being wide open. And 59% of all registered voters have an unfavorable opinion of him.