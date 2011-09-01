Detective Searches for Jack the Cat

The owner of Jack the Cat, a feline that went missing at New York’s JFK Airport in the confusion of Hurricane Irene’s shutdown, hired a pet detective Thursday to try to find the missing cat. Last Thursday the cat’s owner, Karen Pascoe, was taking her two cats, Jack and Barry, to San Francisco where she was moving for a new job. The cats were flying in separate carriers on American Airlines, and Jack escaped the kennel and went missing at American Airlines baggage center. Pascoe had to continue to San Francisco because her luggage and Barry were already en route, but then she had trouble reaching anyone at American Airlines for days due to the airport’s shutdown. She returned to New York this week and hired a local pet detective, who said she has about a 72 percent chance of finding Jack.
