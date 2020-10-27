Detroit Couple Who Flaunted Luxury Goods on Instagram Charged in COVID Unemployment Scam
FOR THE GRAM
Federal prosecutors have charged a Detroit couple who flaunted luxury goods on Instagram with wire fraud connected to a $2.5 million unemployment fraud scheme, The Detroit News reports. Micahia Taylor and Johnny Richardson are accused of working with an employee at Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency who siphoned money intended to help people financially stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. They potentially face up to 20 years in prison. In one Instagram post, Richardson captures a video of a new Mercedes SUV, which the government says he gave as a gift to Taylor. Richardson is still at large, while Taylor appeared in federal court Tuesday before being granted release on $10,000 bond. “In general, posts to Richardson’s account routinely depict him wearing designer clothing and custom diamond encrusted jewelry and watches, driving luxury vehicles, and in possession of large sums of money,” U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector Erin Leipold wrote in one court filing, despite having no known legal source of income.