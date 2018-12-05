Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has told his staff, advisers, and allies that he will not run for president in 2020, Politico reports. Patrick, who is close to former President Barack Obama, had ramped up his political presence in recent months and traveled to several races across the country ahead of a possible presidential bid. In August, his close advisers had launched the Reason to Believe PAC, which was geared toward “promoting Gov. Patrick’s positive vision for Democrats to rally around in 2018.” Patrick even met with Obama this year as part of the former president’s series of meetings with prospective candidates. According to Politico, when it came to challenging President Donald Trump, supporters felt Patrick was the right man for the job. The former governor had returned to the private sector at the investment firm Bain Capital after serving two gubernatorial terms. He will reportedly make an official announcement sometime this week.