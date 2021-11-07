‘Devastated’ Kylie Jenner Defends Leaving Up Video of Astroworld Chaos
‘BROKEN’
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram late Saturday to defend filming and posting her partner and baby dad Travis Scott’s Astroworld crowd, which included an ambulance responding to the deadly crush that killed eight people and injured more than 300. “Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she wrote. “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.” Jenner, who attended the concert with her and Scott’s 3-year-old daughter Stormi, was heavily criticized for leaving up a video that clearly showed an ambulance trying to make its way through the crowd as mayhem ensued. Scott earlier posted his own reaction, saying, “I’m honestly just devastated. We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”