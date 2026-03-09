Devastating Update After Renewed Search for Missing Flight MH370
Families of the 239 people who went missing when Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared 12 years ago are pressing authorities to continue their search for the aircraft after a renewed deep-sea search has so far proved fruitless. Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau has said that a search of thousands of square kilometres of the seabed by marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has not produced any confirmed sightings of the wreckage, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Voice 370, a group that represents the families of some of those aboard the missing plane, is now urging the Malaysian government to extend Ocean Infinity’s contract and seek out similar arrangements with other deep-sea exploration companies now that Ocean Infinity’s vessel has been redeployed for other work. “The government pays nothing unless the aircraft is found. Any request by Ocean Infinity to extend the search contract should therefore be granted without hesitation,” the group said in a statement released on Sunday, the 12th anniversary of the flight’s disappearance. It added, “We will continue the search for MH730, and we will continue the fight for answers. We will never give up!!”