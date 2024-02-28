Wildfires raged across the Texas panhandle on Wednesday, prompting a disaster declaration from Gov. Greg Abbott and evacuation orders across the state, and leaving thousands without power.

The second largest blaze in state history was burning in Hutchinson County, where the Smokehouse Creek fire had grown to at least 500,000 acres since emergency personnel first became alerted to it on Monday night, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The enormous fire, about half as big as the state of Rhode Island, was still 0 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

The ongoing fires left more than 10,000 Texas residents without power, the majority of which were in Hutchinson County.

In nearby Amarillo County, the Pantex nuclear weapons plant paused operations and evacuated all nonessential personnel, according to a DHS/CISA report obtained by ABC News. “All weapons and special materials are safe and unaffected,” the report said.

The Pantex plant is located 13 miles south of the Windy Deuce fire. On Tuesday night, the Windy Deuce fire was an estimated 38,000 acres and 20 percent of it had been contained.

East of the Pantex plant, the Grape Vine Creek fire, which was 30,000 acres, was 60 percent contained on Tuesday night, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration in response to the “devastating wildfires” and directed aid to respond to local wildfires that had already broken out.

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe,” he said.

According to Abbott’s statement, dry conditions and high temperatures along with strong winds made the chances of a wildfire outbreak incredibly high.