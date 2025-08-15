‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Star Gets Dramatic Blonde Makeover for Sequel

Excited fans following the development of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to 2000’s smash hit film, were shocked when behind-the-scenes photos surfaced of Emily Blunt this week. A paparazzi caught the actress with icy, platinum-blonde hair and dark brown roots—a drastic shift from the previous film. Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is the top assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), known not only for her frenzied demeanor, but also for her bright red hair. On social media, fans of the original have speculated what changes and developments will be made in the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, but it’s hard to imagine anyone saw Blunt’s new look coming. But Emily is a new woman in this film. Blunt’s co-stars, Anne Hathaway (who plays Andy Sachs) and Streep, have so far avoided any dramatic transformations since the first film. The first noteworthy change came from Hathaway, who traded her early-2000s fringe bangs for softer, face-framing pieces and a wardrobe that was controversial among the film’s fans. What do these striking shifts in appearance might signal for Blunt’s character arc? Until the film’s 2026 release, that answer remains a mystery.

InStyle