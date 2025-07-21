Gird your loins!

Anne Hathaway is officially back as Andy Sachs for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated 2006 comedy-drama film. In photos from Monday’s first day of filming, we finally get a sneak peek at what Andy’s been up to (at least fashion-wise) all these years later.

On Instagram, Hathaway posted a photo of herself in a pinstripe black suit outfit, along with the caption: “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2.”

Over on TikTok, the actress posted a video of herself getting ready for filming, in which she’s brushing her teeth in a cerulean sweater (a callback to the first film).

“Heading back to werk,” she wrote in the caption.

There have also been several on-set sightings of Hathaway filming scenes in New York City.

In one video, she runs out of a building looking exasperated.

Another shows Hathaway crossing the street wearing a colorful patterned dress with a large hat, carrying a clothing bag with the Runway magazine logo emblazoned on it.

Fans are, as you would expect, extremely excited over the photos.

Eagle-eyed fashionistas have also started identifying the designers responsible for the looks Hathaway is captured wearing for the new film.

Plot details for the sequel remain scant, but the the film will apparently follow the notoriously cruel editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates career changes amid the decline of magazine publishing.

In addition to Hathway and Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will return for the film, along with director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.