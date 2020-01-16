Devin Nunes Now Remembers Call With Lev Parnas
House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Fox News on Wednesday night that he now remembers speaking on the phone with Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani actively involved in the Ukraine scheme at the heart of the president's impeachment.
Moments after Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that the president “knew exactly what was going on” with Ukraine, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Nunes about phone records that show he spoke to Parnas, noting he previously said he couldn’t “recall” having a phone conversation with the Giuliani henchman. Claiming that the information was “brand new” at the time and he just didn’t “recognize the name Parnas,” the pro-Trump congressman added that he was able to recall “where he was at the time” and now “remembered that call, which was very odd and random.”
Asked whether or not they spoke about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Nunes asserted that the first time he “heard the name Yovanovitch was not until this impeachment sham started.”