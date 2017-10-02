DeVos's Security Team Could Cost Over $6 Million Next Year

Read it at Politico
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ use of U.S. Marshals for security could cost taxpayers up to $6.5 million over the next year, Politico reports. Education secretaries usually do not enlist the marshals, instead traveling with a small security force provided by the Department of Education. But DeVos has used the marshals service since February, racking up a $5.28 million bill so far, Politico reports. The Department of Education said the projected $6.54 million sum is a “high water mark,” which DeVos will likely not exceed in 2018.