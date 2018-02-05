DHS Anti-Terrorism Dossier for the Super Bowl Left on a Commercial Plane

Read it at CNN
Sensitive Department of Homeland Security documents that criticized the planned response to a simulated anthrax attack in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday were left behind on a commercial flight. The papers were found by a CNN employee in a seat-back pocket. The documents were allegedly marked “important for national security” and “For Official Use Only.” They were supposed to be shredded before being discarded. CNN contributor Juliette Kayyem, who used to work as a DHS official, called the breach “a really stupid thing,” adding: “Who knows who else could have picked this up.”