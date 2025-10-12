DHS Hits Back at Pop Star Who Cursed ICE Out at Concert
PRIORITIES
Despite being in the midst of a government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security found the time to respond to reports that singer Chappell Roan paused her Friday night concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to condemn ICE. At the concert, the singer—an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump—took a break from performing to tell her audience, “F--- ICE forever,” to thunderous applause and loud cheers. In response, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ, “‘Pink Pony Club’ is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.” According to data released by DHS late last month, detainees with no criminal records are now the largest group of people in immigrant detention in the U.S., while a June report from the Cato Institute found that 65 percent of people detained by ICE had no convictions whatsoever. Los Angeles, where Roan was performing on Friday, was the site of widespread ICE raids and counter-protests this summer, with the president opting to send the National Guard to attempt to stamp out dissent.