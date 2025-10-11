Pop Star Pauses Concert to Say ‘F*** ICE’
ICE SLAMMED
Singer Chappell Roan took a break from her concert in Pasadena, California, to bash ICE on Friday. Roan, at a performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium, said “F--- ICE forever” to resounding cheers and applause. The 27-year-old pop star, who’s been on a mini U.S. tour, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Last September she told her fans that she’s “not voting for” Trump; however, she also said “there are problems on both sides.” That same night at a different show, Chance the Rapper performed in Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion with an all-caps message on a screen behind the stage that read “F--- ICE.” The Windy City rapper echoed the words in a song he released in August called “Drapetomania.” The federal agency started performing raids in Chicago in early September as part of “Operation Midway Blitz.” Three months prior, immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles resulted in massive protests in June. Both musicians join ample public outcry in response to the escalating aggression from ICE in cities across the U.S.