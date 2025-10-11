Pop Star Pauses Concert to Say ‘F*** ICE’

Sweater weather is finally here! Refresh your wardrobe with one—or three—of these cozy and comfy picks from HSN. From classic knits to pullovers, these sweaters will be your go-to for crisp morning strolls, casual evenings out, and everything in between.

Turtleneck Tunic Sweater Price reflects 20% discount Buy At HSN $ 80

This chunky sweater is a fall and winter essential. The elegant shaker-stitch detail and luxe faux fur cuffs give it an eye-catching look. Layer on your favorite necklace and pair it with your go-to pants for a chic, polished, and preppy outfit.

V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater Buy At HSN $ 70

With glamorous sequin stripes and cable knit patterns, this soft and lightweight V-neck sweater is a statement maker. Featuring long sleeves, drop shoulders, and a semi-fitted style, this sweater is designed to flatter your silhouette.

Colorblock Pullover Poncho Sweater Price reflects 30% discount Buy At HSN $ 49

This poncho-style pullover channels laid-back western vibes. Oversized and stretchy, it feels luxuriously soft—almost like cashmere but without the price tag. Throw it on with jeans and boots for an effortlessly stylish weekend look.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.