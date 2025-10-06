ICE Barbie and MAGA Influencer Dream Up Pizza Joke for Chicago Crackdown

MAGA mouthpiece Benny Johnson has christened a new Department of Homeland Security processing center with a sick joke.

The right-wing YouTuber was invited inside Chicago’s ICE operations for a gushing ride-along with ICE Barbie, or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and ICE agents in Chicago.

His new video provides an inside look at the “brand new building.” Johnson described the “monster” facility as “the kind of place where you could really 10x processing,” but lamented the site not having yet been named in the vein of some of Noem’s other projects, like Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” or Indiana’s “Speedway Slammer.”

“We did actually come up with a name on the spot,” he says in the video. “After workshopping it with Kristi Noem, we’ve come up with the ‘Deep Dish Deportation Depot,’ and that’s caught on.”

Johnson then included a clip of a broadcast from conservative program The National News Desk, noting the YouTuber’s quip is “already circulating.” MAGA accounts on X have indeed already heaped praise on the title, with one person describing it as “so good” and another as “outstandinger than hell.”

Noem's love for dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids has earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.” Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

The YouTuber’s ride-along with ICE agents in Chicago comes amid a Department of Homeland Security crackdown on migrants in the city—assisted by additional personnel from the U.S. Marshals, the ATF, and DEA—and ahead of President Donald Trump’s anticipated mobilization of National Guard troops to police an Illinois crimewave his critics say simply doesn’t exist.

Stats released by the Chicago Mayor’s Office indeed indicate that over the past 12 months, there’s been a nearly 22 percent reduction in violent crime, including a 32 percent reduction in homicide, a 32 percent reduction in robberies, a 49 percent reduction in vehicular hijackings, and an 18 percent reduction in aggravated assaults. The city’s murder rate is at its lowest point in more than 60 years.

CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS…



DHS Sec. Kristi Noem is set to open a huge new facility in Chicago that will supercharge processing of criminal aliens.



The best part? The nickname. The “Deep Dish Deportation Center”



So good. h/t: @bennyjohnson

pic.twitter.com/rQ00DFhnM7 — Jack (@jackunheard) October 3, 2025

Johnson’s gushing account of his ride-along went up on YouTube on Sunday under the title, “I Went on an ICE Raid and Arrested Illegals in Chicago | What Happened Next is INSANE…”

The video does not show the YouTuber, who holds no role in the Department of Homeland Security or any other federal agency, carrying out arrests. The “actual, literal ICE raid” he witnessed appears to have involved him watching two alleged migrants being apprehended in a Walmart parking lot.

The YouTuber had teased some of his footage ahead of time in X posts on Friday, which met with backlash from liberal users of the platform and even Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell.

“I remember when I used to go out with the police on patrols and raids. Because it was part of my job,” Swalwell wrote. “What is this cosplaying bulls--t? Did you get that uniform at a Spencer’s store,” he added, referring to Johnson having worn a Border Patrol vest in the video.