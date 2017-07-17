DHS to Turn Over Mar-a-Lago Visitor Logs

Read it at Politico
The Department of Homeland Security will release visitor logs from President Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club by September 8, Politico reported Monday. The documents will be released to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Washington, which said it will then release the documents to the public. The club doesn’t keep an official records of visitors so it is unclear what documents CREW will receive. Club members do, however, submit guests’ names to the front desk.