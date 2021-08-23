Quick, Easy, and Delicious. These CBD Gummies and Vapes Can Give You a Great Buzz.
Re-leaf
If you like your CBD with a could-it-be-full-marijuana (yet still legal) buzz, you should check out Diamond CBD’s vape cartridges, and gummies. Right now, Daily Beast readers can save 65% on all of Diamond CBD’s products—one of the widest selections of CBD, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-10 THC products on the market—with the exclusive code DBEAST65.
While most THC and CBD products provide a calming effect, they’re often associated with sleepiness or sedation. These vape cartridges do the opposite. They’re infused with Delta-10 THC and give a sativa-like buzz to help keep your eyes open and your mind alert. So the next time the afternoon slump is hitting you hard, reach for one of these vape cartridges for a focused, productive high.
Hyper Delta-10 THC Vape Cartridge
Price reflects 65% discount
After a stressful day at work, it can be hard to unwind. Pick up these soft, delicious gummies for days just like this. The gummies are packed with 1000mg of Delta-8 THC and 250mg of CBD, resulting in a deep, relaxing buzz. Pop one of these when you need to settle racing thoughts or calm nerves while you chill out alone or with friends/family.
Chill Plus CBD & Delta-8 Extreme
Price reflects 65% discount
