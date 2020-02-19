Hundreds Finally Allowed to Disembark Coronavirus Cruise Ship After Two-Week Ordeal
The nightmare is finally over for hundreds of people who have been trapped on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship for two weeks. About 500 passengers began to disembark the Diamond Princess cruise liner Wednesday morning, which has been quarantined at Yokohama, Japan, since Feb. 3. It’s seen the biggest concentration of coronavirus infections outside China, with more than 540 people infected out of about 3,700 passengers and crew on board. The only passengers being allowed to leave are those who have tested negative for the virus and did not show any symptoms during quarantine. People who tested negative but were in cabins with infected people will remain on board. The mass outbreak on board the ship has raised questions over Japan’s decision to quarantine the ship and test people on board, rather than deal with the cases at a containment hospital. “Unfortunately, cases of infection have emerged, but we have to the extent possible taken appropriate steps to prevent serious cases, including sending infected people to hospital,” Health Minister Katsunobu Kato was quoted as saying Wednesday.