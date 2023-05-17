CHEAT SHEET
WATCH: MLB Pitcher Kills Passing Bird With Warm-Up Throw
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Gallen repeated history in the worst way on Wednesday when he became the second pitcher in franchise history to kill a bird with a pitch. Gallen, during a warm-up session, was aiming for his catcher when he instead conked a passing bird, sending the animal tumbling to the turf, TMZ reported. The bird was immediately killed in the head-on collision with Gallen’s curveball. The moment drew instant comparisons to the Diamondbacks’ Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson, who took out another unfortunate bird during a game back in 2001. Gallen, like Johnson, reportedly felt a bit bad for the bird he took down.