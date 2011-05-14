Diana Flick Causes Stir at Cannes

Unlawful Killing a new documentary about Princess Diana’s death is causing controversy at Cannes, despite the fact that it is not an entry in the film festival. The film suggests that Diana was deliberately murdered and the paparazzi were framed. But what’s stirring up festival-goers most of all is a graphic photo of Diana, taken right after the car accident that killed her. The photo is only shown for an instant, and in the context of the claim that Diana received inadequate care immediately after the crash, and a faster response might have saved her life. The film does not mention that it was financed entirely by Mohamed al-Fayed, who has long suggested that the car crash was caused by a royal conspiracy. Al-Fayed is the father of Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi al-Fayed, who was also killed in the crash.
