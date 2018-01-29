Diane Keaton Defends Woody Allen: ‘I Continue to Believe Him’
LA-DI-DA
Diane Keaton, who co-starred in eight Woody Allen films and won an Oscar for her leading role in one of them, Annie Hall, defended the director in a tweet on Monday as more and more actors come out against him amid increased scrutiny of the sexual misconduct allegation against him. Others, like Alec Baldwin, have spoken out in support of the filmmaker. “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote on Twitter, pointing her followers to a 1992 interview he gave on 60 Minutes in which he addressed the claims that he molested his young daughter Dylan Farrow. In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Farrow broke down in tears watching that same clip of Allen denying the incident in question. “He’s lying, and he’s been lying for so long,” Farrow said. “And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice.”
— Matt Wilstein