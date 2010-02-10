Diane Von Furstenburg on GMA
On Good Morning America Feb. 10, designer and philanthropist Diane Von Furstenberg rolled out her DVF Awards, which honor female social entrepreneurs worldwide, from Haiti to Afghanistan to the U.S. “I have never met a woman who’s not strong,” Von Furstenberg said.
On Good Morning America Feb. 10, designer and philanthropist Diane Von Furstenberg rolled out her DVF Awards, which honor female social entrepreneurs worldwide, from Haiti to Afghanistan to the U.S. “I have never met a woman who’s not strong,” Von Furstenberg said.