Diane Warren Waited 10 Years for Taylor Swift to Release Collab ‘Say Don't Go’
‘WORTH THE WAIT’
Songwriter Diane Warren waited 10 years for her collaboration with Taylor Swift to see the light of day. The two worked on the song “Say Don’t Go,” which was originally slated to appear on Swift’s 2014 album 1989, but didn’t make the final cut. The song was released on Friday as part of Swift’s re-recording of the album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Warren tolf the Daily Mail she usually prefers to write songs alone, but made an exception for Swift. “She was great to work with, it was an amazing collaboration. I was so impressed by her because I’m a workaholic. I showed up on New Year’s Day to work on it, and she showed up too!" Warren said. “It might have taken awhile to see the light of day, but when you hear the song you will realize it was well worth the wait.”