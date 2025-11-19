Dick Van Dyke, 99, Reveals the Legendary Role He Turned Down

Dick Van Dyke reveals he regrets turning down a role in a legendary film. The actor, 99, admitted in an interview with Al Roker on Today that his bad British accent kept him from pursuing the role of James Bond in the 007 franchise. Albert Broccoli, the producer of the early Bond films, asked the actor, “Would you like to be Bond?” Van Dyke, unsure of his ability after struggling with a British accent in Mary Poppins, responded, “Have you heard my British accent?” The role was given to Sean Connery, the first actor to play Bond in the franchise’s 1962 film. Although Van Dyke passed up the gig, he has had great success in his career, earning three Emmy awards for The Dick Van Dyke Show and a Tony Award for Bye Bye Birdie. Despite Van Dyke approaching his 100th birthday in less than a month, he shares that he’s currently looking for work. “I don’t want to [retire], I mean, it’s my life. I love it,” Van Dyke said. The six-time Emmy Award winner reveals he hopes to be cast for Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. “I could do it. It’s just November,” the actor told Roker.