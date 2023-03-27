Dick Van Dyke Says He’s ‘Sore All Over’ After Car Crash
Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke has said he is “sore all over” after he was involved in a car crash earlier this month in California. Speaking to TMZ, Van Dyke said he felt “pretty good” despite being bloodied and receiving two stitches. The 97-year-old was found behind the wheel of a Lexus which he’d crashed into a gate in Malibu. Reports indicate Van Dyke was bleeding from the nose and mouth while paramedics treated him at the scene for a possible concussion. “The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel,” he said. “It just made me a little dumber.” He continued: “I’m 97—all my friends are dead.” Though he claimed that despite the incident, “I’m still having fun.” Van Dyke will be forced to undergo another driver’s test after the incident.