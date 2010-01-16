Did Conan Stiff His Staffers?

CHEAT SHEET
As The Daily Beast's Kim Masters and others have reported that Conan O'Brien is on his way out as host of The Tonight Show—and Jay Leno is back in—the New York Post reports that some of Conan's production team are feeling "betrayed" by his decision to reject NBC's time change, which would have put the host at 12:05 a.m. "They don't understand why Conan couldn't have just agreed to move the show to 12:05 a.m. and see how things turn out, which would have allowed them all to keep their jobs." The anonymous quote contradicted reports from Deadline Hollywood, which said yesterday that Conan was "adamant that NBC take care of the people close to him... and the staff who moved out to Los Angeles."