    Did Matthew Fox Fall for a Stripper?

    Naughty

    Sipa / AP Photo

    A 25-year-old stripper from Oregon says that she had an affair with Lost star Matthew Fox last summer. A taxi cab driver tells In Touch Weekly that the two got romantic in the backseat of his ride. The stripper says Fox didn't use protection once they got back to his place. Fox denies the accusations, but the alleged flame says she has the text messages to prove it. The actor has been married to former Italian model Margherita Ronchi for 18 years. They have two children.

    Read it at New York Daily News