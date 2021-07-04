Did Prince William’s Staff ‘Plant’ Stories About Prince Harry’s Mental Health?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.
Did William’s office ‘plant’ stories about Harry’s mental health?
After their dutiful-and-that’s-it appearance at the unveiling of their mother’s statue this week, another story this weekend illustrates the depth of the rift and bad feeling between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry’s biographer, Omid Scobie, has claimed that Prince William’s staff planted stories in the media questioning Harry’s mental health, after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with ITN journalist Tom Bradby in 2019.