Did the Golden Globes Yank Gervais?

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for the second year in a row last night, but he may not be back for a third: Was the British comedian too mean? He questioned the sexuality of some “famous Scientologists,” and mocked the hosts of the event, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association for nominating The Tourist and its elderly president. Robert Downey, Jr. said it was “mean-spirited with mildly sinister undertones,” while Tom Hanks looked back fondly on when Gervais was “a slightly chubby but very kind comedian,” to which Tim Allen added, “neither of which he is now.” Gervais actually disappeared for an hour in the middle of the broadcast and seemed subdued when he returned, leading some to suspect that he had been punished backstage.