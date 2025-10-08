Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, and Sarah Ewall-Wice, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out.

A photograph of JD Vance with a gleeful new friend at the Kennedy Center may be making three generations of Bidens ask, “Can the friend of my enemy still be my friend?”

Gaurav Srivastava, the VP’s tuxedo-clad companion, posted the snap with the caption: “Pleasure seeing Vice President @JDVance during last week’s event in #WashingtonDC as we work towards strengthening America’s future!”

Vance's new friend Gaurav Srivastava has two generations of the Bidens living at his house. Gaurav Srivastava/X

In #WashingtonDC, such sycophantic posts are run of the mill, of course, but Srivastava is no ordinary D.C. partygoer. In fact, Srivastava, 34, has been described by the Wall Street Journal as “part Austin Powers, part James Bond.”

Srivastava is also—or perhaps was also—a Democratic Party megadonor, giving more than $1,230,000 to Democratic campaigns and meeting then-president Joe Biden himself.

But the relationship went far deeper and extended beyond Biden’s time in office. In March, Hunter Biden, 55, of laptop and daddy’s pardon fame, was snapped in picturesque Solvang, California, lunching with Srivastava. The Daily Mail, which took the pictures, was told at the time that Srivastava took other meetings with the Bidens over previous months.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, 2022 in Washington DC. 2022 Adam Schultz/The White House/Getty Images

Now, The Swamp has been told that Joe’s granddaughter, Naomi, 31, and her husband, Peter Neal, have been living since last November at a three-bedroom, $2,800,000 English Tudor-style home in Los Angeles owned by Srivastava’s family. His wife, Sharon, is listed on property records as the owner. Neighbors have gotten used to seeing Secret Service vehicles parked outside. (Joe and Jill Biden retain their details). Whether the Neals are paying rent is unknown.

The property with views of L.A.’s city lights has a pool and guest quarters for a mother-in-law suite, or perhaps for a visit from Joe and Jill to see their granddaughter’s baby boy, born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in January.

Joe and Jill Biden with their great-grandson, William Brannon Neal IV, in January. Adam Schultz, Official White House Photographer

Naomi is the oldest of Hunter Biden’s five children and worked as a lawyer in Washington before relocating to the West Coast. She married Neal at a White House ceremony in November 2022, the first presidential grandchild to wed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Neal works as a Los Angeles County Public Defender and is a captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG), the legal arm of the Army, according to LinkedIn.

Being landlord to third—and fourth—generation Bidens is the latest twist in the colorful life of Srivastava. The Indian citizen was once—the Wall Street Journal revealed—accused of posing as a CIA spy as part of a bizarre plot to build a private military operation for which former NATO commander Gen. Wesley Clark was a paid adviser. A former business associate, Neils Troost, accused the businessman of posing as an intelligence agent after their partnership collapsed in acrimony, a claim the “energy investor” strongly denies. Donations of $290,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and $50,000 to the Biden Victory Fund are said to have been frozen over the controversy.

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and canadian actor, screenwriter and producer Mike Myers on the set of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, directed by American Jay Roach. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Bidens declined to comment. A lawyer representing Gaurav Srivastava has also been contacted. Srivastava previously maintained he was the victim of a disinformation campaign over his alleged posing as a CIA spy. Perhaps he could bond over suffering from unfair gossip with his new friend Vance, whose deep love for deep couches may or may not be factually true.