JD Vance Immediately Trolled Over Return to TikTok

JD Vance has returned to TikTok–but not everyone is happy to have him back.

The vice president announced the comeback in a post on the app Monday, joining another high-profile TikTok return in President Donald Trump.

In his first post since November 2024, Vance admitted, “I got a little lazy the last few months, I was focused on the job of being VP, not enough on TikToks, that’s about to change.”

President Donald Trump returns to Tik Tok. screen grab

His page was flooded with the South Park-inspired “man-baby” meme, depicting a fuller-faced Vance either bald or with brown curly hair, amid a sprinkling of positive comments hailing him as a future president.

Vance’s X post featuring his return to TikTok faced similar feedback, with memes overtaking the comments section.

Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along over on TikTok for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes pic.twitter.com/ltHvzkNbls — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2025

In addition to promising political content, Vance nodded to some “sombrero memes here and there,” referencing social media posts trolling top Democratic leaders.

The memes have infiltrated MAGA social media since the government shutdown on October 1. Trump posted videos of House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Truth Social with a sombrero and mustache digitally placed on Jeffries.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s reps for comment.

The return to TikTok follows Trump’s signing of an executive order last month, which will keep the app available in the U.S. after a bipartisan bill in 2024 forced Chinese owners ByteDance to sell the app to an American company or face a ban.

Trump has now greenlit a deal worth a reported $14 billion, with TikTok to be run by American and international investors.

“A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save,” Trump teased on Truth Social last month. “They will be very happy!”

Vice President JD Vance returns to TikTok. screen grab

He told reporters at the time, “We may let it die, or we may, I don’t know, it depends, up to China. It doesn’t matter too much. I’d like to do it for the kids that like it.”

Trump was unsurprising in his first post since he was drumming up votes on the app in November 2024.

“To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” Trump posted on Monday. “Now, you’re looking at me in the Oval Office, and someday one of you are gonna be sitting right at this desk, and you’re gonna be doing a great job also.”

The president, who has 15.3 million followers, received several pro-MAGA comments, as well as statements critical of his handling of the Epstein files.