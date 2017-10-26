Did Winston Churchill’s Mom Invent the Manhattan Cocktail?

The Manhattan cocktail has been a star since it appeared on the scene more than 100 years ago. But despite being enduringly popular, it’s hard to figure out the drink’s early history, including who is responsible for its iconic recipe or its name. On this episode of Life Behind Bars, we discuss the myths, legends and lore surrounding the Manhattan, including one theory that it was created for Winston Churchill’s mother, Jennie Jerome. We’ll also reveal our personal recipes for the drink.

Life Behind Bars features the Daily Beast’s Drink + Food editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong

