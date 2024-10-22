Diddy Accused of Rape After Party With Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Nicki Minaj

A woman has alleged she was raped by Diddy after being lured by the shamed music mogul to a party attended by Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, and Nicki Minaj.

The 2014 party took place at the Los Angeles poolside spot Club Rehab, and the alleged rape took place at an after-party at Combs’ suite at the Planet Hollywood hotel.

While there is no suggestion that any of the named celebrities were present at the after-party where the woman alleges she was plied with date rape drug GHB, the accusation will focus attention again on how Diddy allegedly used his celebrity connections and powerful friends to groom victims.

The alleged use of a date rape drug is also significant, as the lawyer for another alleged victim, Ashley Parham, told The Daily Beast they believed she was incapacitated by being drugged with adulterated baby oil, as GHB can pass through the skin.

In the new suit filed by lawyer Tony Buzbee on Monday, the unnamed woman alleges that on Memorial Day weekend 2014, she visited Las Vegas, where she stayed at the Hotel Rio.

On the hunt for “cool parties” to attend, she contacted an acquaintance known as “International Smoove,” who “worked for Combs as a party promoter. Smoove invited Plaintiff to an exclusive party at Las Vegas’s popular poolside lounge called ‘Club Rehab.’”

At the party, the woman “met many celebrities, including Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, and Nicki Minaj,” and “was also introduced to Combs, who greeted her and said he hoped she had a lot of fun at the party.”

Sean Combs hosts Memorial Day Weekend at Rehab at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 25, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the party at Club Rehab “died down,” the Jane Doe was invited by “Smoove” to an after-party at Combs’ suite at the Planet Hollywood hotel.

The suit alleges: “While there, Plaintiff spoke to Combs again and he directed her to a bar area with tens of dozens of open bottles of his Ciroc branded vodka. Combs directed Plaintiff to grab a bottle and help herself.”

She “did as was suggested,” drinking from “one of the open bottles, but about 40 minutes after having 1-2 drinks from the Ciroc bottle, Plaintiff began to feel nauseated and dizzy, slowly losing control of her motor functions. This occurred at around 8pm in the evening.”

The woman told “Smoove” that she did not feel well, and he “directed her to an empty bedroom in the suite and told her to lie down there until she felt better. He told her not to worry about being disturbed because the door would be locked. The next thing Plaintiff recalls is waking up the following morning feeling very groggy and sore. Her entire body hurt, and it felt difficult to move. As soon as she awoke, she saw Combs in the corner of the room, shirtless and yelling loudly and with animation at someone over the phone. He was the only person in the room with her and it was clear that someone else had been in the bed with her.

“Out of fear and confusion, Plaintiff remained silent and still until Combs left the room and she heard the front door to the suite close. Plaintiff eventually got up and realized she was naked and her general soreness was more aggravated in her genital area. Plaintiff was horrified to realize that she was raped by Combs. She found her belongings, including her dead cell phone, and made her way back to the Hotel Rio where her friends were staying.”

The alleged victim returned to her hotel, where she “ended up sleeping for two entire days. She only remembered vague glimpses of her friends trying to wake her up and offer her water. Afterwards, her friends told her that they did their best to take care of her during this time, but she was largely incoherent.”

Representatives for Diddy have been approached for comment by The Daily Beast. His lawyers have previously denied he has ever “sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”