Diddy Spotted in Miami Café After Federal Raid

Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted in a Miami café on Friday, less than a week after two of his homes were raided by authorities in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Four lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual misconduct were filed last year, and Homeland Security’s ongoing investigation into the rapper and mogul reportedly includes suspected links to sex trafficking, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics, and firearms and sexual assault.

In an Instagram story posted yesterday, fitness influencer Wes Watson filmed the rapper and music mogul in a Pura Vida café—it’s unclear which location as there are several in the area—seemingly relaxing and enjoying himself.

“Down here at Pura Vida by my pad, run into the man right here,” Watson says, as Diddy smiles, flashes an L sign and says, “Love.”

“What’s up?” Diddy asks someone else off-camera, offering a salute.

“Miami’s like that! It’s a movie,” Watson adds.

The night before, TMZ clocked Combs taking his 17-year-old daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, to Miami’s Topgolf.