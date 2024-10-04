Diddy Asks Partygoers to Get ‘Lotioned Up’ in Bizzare Video
FREAKY
A new video of disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs asking partygoers to get “lotioned up” was published on Thursday as he faces charges for sex trafficking. The founder of Bad Boy Records, who has since been arrested and jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is facing increased scrutiny for his infamously wild parties, which were often attended by celebrities and other powerful figures. “Everybody make sure your breath is fresh… make sure you’re lotioned up, you know what I’m saying,” Diddy told partygoers at a club built inside his Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles, according to footage obtained by TMZ. One of the more bizarre revelations in the indictment against the record executive was his stockpile of 1,000 bottles of baby lotion. “Ladies, if they don’t want to dance, don’t let them hold you back,” he said moments later. The party was thrown the night after Diddy won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, according to TMZ.