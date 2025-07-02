Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain jailed until his sentencing on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a U.S. District judge ruled in New York on Wednesday.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the defense failed to show that Combs poses “no danger to any person” as he explained his decision to deny Diddy a $1 million bail, NBC News reported.

Subramanian added that Combs had demonstrated a “disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence.”

Hours earlier, Combs was convicted on two counts of Mann Act violations for transporting male escorts and former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and “Jane” for sex.

The music mogul was acquitted of two counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Combs had claimed that his responsibilities as as father and son were enough to qualify as an exception to the Bail Reform Act, but Subramanian disagreed.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, provided letters from two witnesses—one of them Ventura—who worried that Combs could pose a danger if released.

Subramanian proposed a sentencing date in October, adding that Combs—who has been incarcerated for nearly 10 months—would be credited with time served.

Combs faces up to 20 years in prison for both charges.