Diddy Hotline Received 12,000 Calls in One Day, Lawyer Says

Following attorney Tony Buzbee’s announcement last week that he was representing 120 people alleging to have been sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the lawyer has revealed that his Diddy hotline has received thousands of calls regarding the disgraced music mogul. Buzbee made the revelation during an interview with Law & Crime after the Tuesday press conference. “In about a 10-day period, we got about 3,200 calls. And then from the press conference we had yesterday, we’ve had 12,000 calls,” Buzbee explained. Buzbee says there’s a team of 100 people working to process all of the calls. During his press conference, Buzbee said he would “expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors.” He also claimed tohave names of powerful people who were involved in these crimes. “These names will shock you,” he said. Currently Diddy is sitting in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial for the sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges he has plead not guilty to.