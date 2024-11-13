Diddy Is Renting Out His Private Jet as His Legal Woes Spiral

While Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sitting in jail for alleged sex crimes, his private plane has been jetting all over the map.

According to Business Insider, it has been to French Polynesia, New Zealand, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mexico since the disgraced mogul‘s September arrest. This is because Diddy has been renting out the jet in an apparent effort to make some money via one of his last remaining assets.

Currently listed on the jet-chartering site Victor, the PJ appears to fetch a price of at least $100,000 per trip. The Daily Mail appears to have run some numbers, and reports that a one-way, London-to-New-York flight costs $116,681 before taxes and fees. Flying from Van Nuys, California, to London is nearly four times that much, at $432,708.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also available to buy, for the customer who has tens of millions of dollars to spare and is not bothered by creepy associations. Insider notes that used jets of this make and model—a Gulf Stream G550 made in 2015—usually go for between $26 and $30 million.

As to what the prospective buyer would get: A pet-friendly 14 seater with WiFi, an entertainment system, and air conditioning. The plane has a matte black exterior and a beige-and-black interior, and it does not feature explicitly in any of the many lawsuits lodged against Diddy these past few months.

Federal prosecutors believe Diddy conscripted those in his orbit into a sex-trafficking scheme, forcing women, in particular, into multi-day orgies with sex workers he’d hired and would sometimes transport over state lines. He allegedly plied participants with drugs, and filmed the “freak-offs” to use as blackmail later on.

As Insider notes, some of the accusers who‘ve filed suits since Diddy’s indictment have mentioned being flown on a jet, or that the drugs came in via jet, but the jet—which is owned by LoveAir LLC, which is turn owned by Diddy—has not been name-checked.

Diddy’s lawyers have been trying to get him out of jail on bail as he awaits trial, and have been scrambling to raise funds in the process. He’s also put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $61.5 million, but is reportedly having trouble finding a buyer because of the “ick factor,” as TMZ puts it. Evidently that ick factor has not been enough to ground the plane, which has made a reported 30 trips in the past two months.