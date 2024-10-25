Diddy’s VMA & Super Bowl After-Parties Became ‘Freak-Offs’

A new day, a new insight into the wild parties thrown by disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The New York Post reports that it has obtained video footage of the “freak-offs” that resulted from three of Diddy’s big-ticket afterparties: Those he hosted for the 2004 and 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, and for the 2005 Super Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. Apparently, each of these transformed into a drug-fueled orgy after the famous guests went home.

Video footage, which the Post says it has reviewed, reportedly shows a freak-off at Diddy‘s Miami mansion after he hosted the 2005 VMAs. Diddy is the only celebrity in the video, the Post reports, visible in the background as two men have sex with a “very young Black woman who clearly had white powder under her nose.”

After his Super Bowl gala that same year, he again hosted an after-party at a nearby mansion, according to the Post. In footage from that event, Diddy can allegedly be seen participating in the orgy.

In their indictment, feds said Diddy forced and coerced people in his orbit to participate in days-long sexual encounters, plying them with drugs and alcohol to keep them compliant. These “freak-offs“ represented just one facet of Diddy’s system of sexual abuse, prosecutors say. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But in the weeks since his arrest, lawsuits have continued to pile-up, many of them from people who say they were abused at Diddy’s infamous bashes. Earlier this week, a woman sued the rapper, alleging that when she was 13, Diddy raped her at his 2000 VMAs afterparty while a male and female celebrity watched.

In another suit, a John Doe claims that when he attended a 2022 party for Diddy’s vodka brand, the mogul grabbed his genitals through his pants and “squeez[ed] them in a rough and sexual manner.”

And in still another filing, an anonymous woman says Diddy drugged and raped her at an afterparty he threw in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2014. While the Post‘s footage doesn’t necessarily reveal anything new about the allegations against Diddy, it does gel with his reported M.O. and underscore the frequency with which his celeb-attended parties apparently devolved into sex parties.

“Just about everything you can imagine was happening” at these events, an unnamed federal law enforcement source told the Post.

Diddy’s lawyer, meanwhile, has insisted that “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”