Pro Athlete Intervened to Stop Diddy During Sex Assault: Party Guest

A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.

In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”

Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took place at a 2022 party for the Bad Boy mogul’s vodka brand, Ciroc.

Diddy allegedly invited the him back to a private room, began to undress for him and groped him.

The man said Diddy’s behavior left him “shocked and disoriented,” and he froze while he attempted to process how to respond to the “weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs,” according to the court filing.

However, an unnamed pro athlete, identified in the complaint as “Professional Athlete A,” allegedly came into the office and stopped things from proceeding further. This allowed the man to leave the room.

The complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, included a photo he snapped of Diddy sitting on a couch with “other high profile individuals.” However their faces were blurred.

News of the lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit filed Monday in which a woman alleged that she was raped by Diddy in Las Vegas after being drugged by GHB-laced baby oil.