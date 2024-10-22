Crime & Justice

Pro Athlete Intervened to Stop Diddy During Sex Assault: Party Guest

‘DISORIENTED’

In a complaint filed Sunday, the man alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted him at a 2022 party for the Bad Boy mogul’s alcohol brand.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Sean Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Co

A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.

In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”

Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took place at a 2022 party for the Bad Boy mogul’s vodka brand, Ciroc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diddy Accused of Rape After Bash With Lil’ Kim & Nicki Minaj

VEGAS HORROR
Tom Sykes
Lil Kim, Mary J Blige, Nicki Minaj

Diddy allegedly invited the him back to a private room, began to undress for him and groped him.

The man said Diddy’s behavior left him “shocked and disoriented,” and he froze while he attempted to process how to respond to the “weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs,” according to the court filing.

However, an unnamed pro athlete, identified in the complaint as “Professional Athlete A,” allegedly came into the office and stopped things from proceeding further. This allowed the man to leave the room.

‘Crazed’ Diddy Raped Girl, 13, as Two Stars Watched: Lawsuit

‘YOU ARE READY’
David Gardner
Sean Combs Jennifer Lopex MTV VMA 2000

The complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, included a photo he snapped of Diddy sitting on a couch with “other high profile individuals.” However their faces were blurred.

News of the lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit filed Monday in which a woman alleged that she was raped by Diddy in Las Vegas after being drugged by GHB-laced baby oil.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

Freelance writer

JunkMell

emell@youvegotmell.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Lottery Went to Two Republicans Who’d Already Voted

Sean Craig
politics

Trump Roasted by McDonald’s Staff: ‘Where’s His Hairnet?’

David Gardner
media

Jon Stewart Is Taking Trump’s ‘Enemy Within’ Threats Very Seriously

Michael Boyle
politics

Trump Sends New Demand to CBS Over Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Will Neal
u.s. news

‘Crazed’ Diddy Raped Girl, 13, After VMAs as Two Stars Watched: Lawsuit

David Gardner