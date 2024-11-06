‘Diddy Party to Pity Party’: Fox Mocks Dems Over 2024 Loss

Fox News’ The Five hosts reveled in Democrats' electoral defeat on Wednesday, with panelists Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, and Greg Gutfeld taking turns rubbing salt in the party’s wounds.

“The country needed Donald Trump back in office, because the Democrats have gone crazy,” Watters said, kicking off a rhetorical Festivus-style rant for the panel. He claimed Democrats had allowed everything from windmills on beaches to “making genders up” to a full-throated campaign of lying to hide Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

“We’re going to get everybody together,” Watters said. “I hope we can get things straightened out for this country, and it’s a good day. It’s morning in America again.”

Pirro chimed in to claim Democrats had tried to institute roadblock after roadblock against Trump to block a second term, name-checking impeachments and indictments. (Trump was impeached twice for his actions as president that drew bipartisan condemnation, while he was charged with acts tied to his false claims that he won the 2020 election.)

“These were people who believed in him in spite of everything that they threw against him,” Pirro said of his supporters. “And, you know, Americans didn’t feel at home in America.”

Gutfeld took it a step further, carrying over his bizarre rant from Tuesday to claim Democrats “went from a Diddy party to a pity party” and again compared it to leaving an abusive relationship.

“People take years to get out of a bad relationship,” Gutfeld said. “They make excuses for it, and they go like, ‘I don’t know if I should go,' and you want to go, but you don’t. But then there’s that time when you decide, and you say, This is it. And I think that was what was going on last night.”

Fox News has basked in Trump’s victory since before the network became one of the first to call the presidency for him. Hosts on its Tuesday night panel praised his rise as “the greatest comeback” in history, and anchor Bret Baier said his return would mimic a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Such glee helped propel the network to a win in ratings for election night, though all of cable news fell sharply behind its 2020 totals.