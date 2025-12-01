Diddy Seen Screaming at Lawyer in New 50 Cent-Produced Doc

Sean “Diddy” Combs was not happy with his defense team ahead of his sex trafficking and racketeering trial

Exclusive footage featured in the upcoming Netflix documentary Diddy: The Reckoning shows Combs shouting at his lawyers. A clip of the phone call was played during executive producer 50 Cent’s interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, alongside the film’s director, Alex Stapleton.

“Listen to me,” Combs says in the clip of the phone call, which he filmed himself, “I’m going to get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution.”

Combs was acquitted of the most serious federal charges against him in July. Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

Hearing objections from the other end, Combs cuts in, “No matter what nobody said, here or there, y’all are not working together the right way. We’re losing.” The Reckoning, which is produced by frequent Diddy troller 50 Cent, premieres on the streamer on Tuesday.

Who is the real Sean Combs?



Sean Combs: The Reckoning. December 2. pic.twitter.com/F2aeMD88ie — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2025

Combs has been hit with nearly a dozen lawsuits alleging that he raped, drugged, and or assaulted multiple men, women, and children over the years, but has consistently maintained his innocence. After CNN uncovered video of him savagely beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, he backtracked on denying her allegations of physical abuse and apologized to the public.

Four months later, he was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Combs was acquitted on all but the prostitution charges in July, before he was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October. 50 Cent joked on X on the day Diddy was sentenced, “Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, I’m available!”

50 Cent told Roberts that despite his clear distaste for Combs, whom he’s ridiculed on social media throughout the many sexual assault lawsuits against the rapper and his subsequent sex trafficking trial, he didn’t produce the film as part of a “personal” vendetta. The beef between the two men began years back, 50 Cent said, when he claimed in July 2024 that Diddy had asked him out for a shopping trip.

50 Cent says his "beef" with Diddy doesn't mean his documentary about the rapper is "personal." Denise Truscello/WireImage for Universal Music Group

“What they’re considering a pre-existing beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” 50 Cent told Roberts. “It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me.’” Still, he said his “discomfort” around Combs is not why he wanted to make the film. “It’s not personal,” he said.

“If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behavior,” he said. “There’s no one else being vocal.”