50 Cent Breaks Silence on Diddy Verdict With Wild Trolling Spree

Rapper 50 Cent kept true to his traditions Wednesday and trolled Sean “Diddy” Combs in a string of posts over the verdict in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has had a longstanding feud with Combs that first spurred in the early aughts. Since abuse allegations were first publicly levied against Combs in 2023, Jackson has been regularly using his social media platforms to comment on ensuing happenings throughout the disgraced music mogul’s arrest and trial.

Combs (L) and Jackson (R) used to be acquaintances prior to their falling out. Denise Truscello/WireImage for Universal Music Group

“Diddy beat the Rico, that boy a bad man !” Jackson wrote on Instagram Wednesday shortly after Combs’ verdict was announced. “He like the Gay John Gotti.”

Combs, who was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, was found guilty of his prostitution charges Wednesday and was acquitted of the rest.

Jackson seemed to be sarcastically celebrating Combs getting off his racketeering charge, by comparing him to infamous mob boss John Gotti. In 1987, Gotti was similarly acquitted of racketeering charges and later earned the nickname “Teflon Don” as all charges against him at the time failed to “stick.”

“Get the f--- off my page talking about I’m supposed to be scared of the Gay Teflon Don!” Jackson wrote in another Instagram post Wednesday, sticking to the Gotti comparison and seemingly clapping back at critics.

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts as the jury foreperson and courtroom deputy read verdicts before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian of the five counts against him, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Jackson has been on a daily Diddy posting spree since the trial’s start, regularly tuning in and commenting on its bigger revelations. The rapper was even name-dropped in a May 27 session of Combs’ trial during testimony from one of his former assistants Capricorn Clark.

“I don’t like all that back and forth,” Clark recalled Combs once allegedly saying about his feud with Jackson. “I like guns.”

The alleged incident naturally prompted a response from Jackson, who quickly trolled on Instagram: “Cut, CUT 🎬Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe 😔LOL.”

Combs was acquitted of his racketeering and sex trafficking charges Wednesday. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The pair’s feud traces back to 2006 after Jackson released a diss track titled “The Bomb,” which heavily implied that Combs knew who killed The Notorious B.I.G (aka Biggie Smalls).