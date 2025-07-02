How Diddy Reacted as Verdict Was Read in Court

Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated as the verdict was read in his sex trafficking trial on Wednesday, reacting by “pumping his fists and nodding,” according to Courthouse News.

Combs, 55, was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and the sex trafficking of exes Casandra Ventura and “Jane.” He was found guilty of lesser charges, however, of the transportation to engage in prostitution, as it relates to both women. He still faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Defense lawyers comfort Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

Inner City Press reported that Combs’ family is prepared to sign the bond for his release, after which he could be free to leave and return to his Star Island home in Florida. Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnofilo proposed a million dollar bond with permitted travel to Florida, New York, and L.A., the site reports.

The government argued against Combs’ release, pointing out that he was “ready to commit” another assault of “Jane” when he was arrested for this case’s charges. “A person found guilty shall be detained until the judicial officer finds he is not likely to flee or be a danger,” the Assistant U.S. Attorney said post-verdict on Wednesday.

Cassie and Combs were seen together at the 2006 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, before, she testified, their relationship turned abusive. New York Daily News/Richard Corkery

Combs’ legal troubles began to pile up after Ventura, who testified for four days in the case that she experienced years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at Combs’ hands, sued him in Nov. 2023 over those same allegations.

The jury deliberated for three days and 13 hours total before making its decision about Combs’ fate. There was a roadblock on Tuesday, when jurors delivered a note to the court that stating they could not surmount “unpersuadable opinions” on the racketeering charge.