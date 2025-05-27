50 Cent Mocks Diddy’s Alleged Gun Threat: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe’

50 Cent joked that he’s shivering in his boots after courtroom testimony during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial revealed Combs told his manager he preferred “guns” over trading insults when it came to his beef with the rapper.

“I don’t like all that back and forth… I like guns,” Combs allegedly said, within earshot of his then-assistant Capricorn Clark, who testified against him on Tuesday. Diddy and 50 Cent have been embroiled in beef since before that year, though 50 Cent amped up his online attacks on Combs as the many allegations of physical and sexual assault first began to pile up in 2023.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is executive producing a Netflix docuseries on years of alleged physical and sexual abuse by his longtime nemesis Sean “Diddy” Combs. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

50 Cent made a post to Instagram almost as soon as the revelation about the threat was made in court, revealing he’d been following X up to the minute for trial updates. He mocked Combs on Tuesday morning, “Cut, CUT. Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe 😔LOL,” along with a screenshot of Inner City Press‘s timeline of the transcribed testimony.

As the rapper has become known for his daily Diddy taunts, 50 Cent’s followers flocked to his social media at the mention of his name in the trial. “I know I’m not the only person who came straight to 50’s page when [I] saw his name was mentioned,” wrote one user. “Now you know I was waiting for this post, 50 you never disappoint,” wrote another.

50 Cent has been taunting Combs since the early 2000s. Denise Truscello/WireImage for Universal Music Group

Clark testified that Combs made the comment about “liking guns” in reference to 50 Cent in the early 2000s, as Combs entered an elevator with his then manager, the late Chris Lighty just after the two rappers crossed paths for an MTV event. During the time period, 50 Cent took several jabs at Combs in the media and in a 2006 diss track that accused Combs of being involved in Christopher Wallace (a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G.)’s murder.

The “Many Men” rapper took his trolling of Combs well beyond social media when he announced in 2023 that his G-Unit Film & Television company is producing a docuseries about Combs’ alleged crimes. The series is expected to hit Netflix in the near future, though a date has not been announced. 50 Cent vowed to donate its proceeds to rape victims.