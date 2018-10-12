Kanye West fans weren’t the only ones left scratching their heads after his bizarre Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump.

While the NRA found a new hero in the rapper, the hip-hop community made it clear where they stand on Kanye’s obsession with the commander-in-chief. Spoiler alert: They’re not about it. At all.

While it’s not a surprise at this point given the rapper’s recent pro-right rants, seeing the Trump-loving, MAGA-hat-wearing Ye profess his love for Trump at the White House willed some of the industry’s biggest legends to speak out.

Diddy, who has called out Trump in the past, did not hold back his feelings on the meeting with a tweet instructing his followers to “tell this NEGRO to give me a call!”

Questlove alluded to Kanye cozying up to Trump simply for “profits,” riffing off of J.Cole’s track “False Prophets,” that dissed him along with Drake.

T.I. called Yeezy a “sambo” for meeting with the president in a furious Instagram post. He said the meeting was “next level” shit and “the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power,” he’s ever seen.

50 Cent took the humor route, tweeting a photo of Kanye smiling in his MAGA hat with the caption: “Niggas be like Trump you made me Superman. LOL.”

Meanwhile, radio personality Charlamagne tha God took time during his interview with MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin to discuss the meeting. “Kanye West represents Kanye West, he doesn’t represent the whole African American community,” he said.

Charlamagne then retweeted MSNBC’s tweet with his quote.

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle weighed in with “#scoopity💩” in response to the NRA’s endorsement of West, commenting: “sometimes you feel like a nut ...” in response to a quote from West boasting of Trump, “He may not have expected to have a crazy mother***r like Kanye West run up and support but best believe we are going to make America great.”

Late-night host Desus Nice pretty much summed up everyone’s feelings in one quote:

“There is very few groups in the world persecuted the way Kanye’s fans are... and the main person persecuting them is Kanye.”