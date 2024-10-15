Diddy Wishes Youngest Daughter a Happy Birthday From Brooklyn Jail
‘DADDY LOVES YOU’
Despite sitting behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Sean “Diddy” Combs still made time to wish his youngest child a Happy Birthday. “Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” the rapper wrote on Instagram along with a carousel of photos of the 2-year-old, named Love Sean Combs. Diddy shares Love with Dana Tran, a model who worked in cybersecurity, according to People. Love, who has her own Instagram page, celebrated her own birthday with a post. “2 Years of Life and Love,” the caption read in part. “I can sing my ABC’s & Count to 50,” it continued before listing off more of her milestones. The toddler is just one of seven children the disgraced music mogul shares with four different women. Since being arrested last month, Diddy has reportedly seen all six of his older children, with TMZ reporting that his mom and twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, paid him a visit earlier this month.