Diddy’s Kids Have His Back After Sex Trafficking Arrest: Sources
FAMILY MAN
Despite his recent arrest for sex trafficking and other crimes, Diddy’s seven children are staying loyal to the disgraced mogul. Sources tell TMZ that Diddy’s children “stand behind him” and they also “think he's a great father.” The tabloid says his twins pray for him and haven’t read his indictment. Some of the children have even spoken to him on the phone while he awaits trial in a Brooklyn jail. According to People, the rapper’s children range in age from 33 to 1 years old. His oldest, Quincy was adopted by Diddy when he was with Quincy’s mother, the late model Kim Porter. The couple also welcomed Christian, 26, in 1998. Diddy’s oldest biological son is Justin, 30, who he shared with stylist Misa Hylton. Then comes 18-year-old Chance, his first daughter, who he had with Sarah Chapman. Shortly thereafter, Diddy added twin daughters, D’Lila and Jesse, to his family. They are 17 and are his last children with Porter. Finally, there’s baby Love, 1, who he fathered with model Dana Tran in 2022.